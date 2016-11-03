FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Erytech cash position at Sept. 30 was 30.4 million euros
November 3, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Erytech cash position at Sept. 30 was 30.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma SA :

* Erytech provides business update and reports financial highlights for Q3 2016

* Cash position of 30.4 million euros ($33.8 million) at September 30, 2016

* Total net cash utilization was 6.1 million euros in Q3 of 2016

* 9-month net loss 16.1 million euros versus loss of 11.1 million euros year ago

* Reiterates its guidance that total cash utilization for FY 2016 expected to be in range of 18 million to 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

