Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mackinac Financial Corp :

* Mackinac financial corp- qtrly net interest income $8.69 million versus $7.24 million

* Mackinac Financial Corporation reports nine month and third quarter results following second acquisition of 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: