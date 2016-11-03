BRIEF-Bebe Stores reports Q1 loss per share $0.10

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc

* For second fiscal quarter company believes comparable store sales will be in low to mid-single digit negative range

* Finished goods inventory per square foot is anticipated to decrease in mid-teens for remained of fiscal year

* For fiscal year 2017, company does not plan to open any new store locations and to close up to 28 bebe and outlet stores

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 sales fell 9.4 percent to $87.2 million

