10 months ago
November 3, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bebe Stores reports Q1 loss per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc

* For second fiscal quarter company believes comparable store sales will be in low to mid-single digit negative range

* Finished goods inventory per square foot is anticipated to decrease in mid-teens for remained of fiscal year

* For fiscal year 2017, company does not plan to open any new store locations and to close up to 28 bebe and outlet stores

* Bebe stores, inc. Announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 sales fell 9.4 percent to $87.2 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 3.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
