BRIEF-Cornerstone Ondemand reports Q3 loss per share $0.22

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Ondemand Inc

* Sees fy revenue between $422.0 million and $424.0 million

* Sees fy non-gaap net income of approximately $2.5 million and a non-gaap diluted net income per share of $0.04

* Cornerstone ondemand announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 loss per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $107.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $104.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S