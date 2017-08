BRIEF-Air Methods Corp says Q3 earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Air Methods Corp

* Air methods corp says Q3 EBITDA from continuing operations of $81.8 million, compared to $105.2 million for q3 of 2015, a decrease of 22.2%

* Air methods corp says believes ebitda in mid-$300 million range in 2016 is no longer achievable

* Air methods reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $311 million versus i/b/e/s view $321.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S