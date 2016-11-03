BRIEF-Fossil group inc. Q3 earnings per share $0.36

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fossil Group Inc
* Updates fiscal 2016 guidance and provides q4 guidance
* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share in range of approximately $1.30 to $1.80
* Sees q4 net sales in range of a 2.0% decrease and a 4.0% increase
* Sees q4 diluted earnings per share in range of approximately $0.69 to $1.19
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $3.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $994.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fossil group, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.36
* Sees fy 2016 sales down 3 to 5 percent
* Q3 sales $738 million versus i/b/e/s view $739.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S