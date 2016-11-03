FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fossil group inc. Q3 earnings per share $0.36
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fossil group inc. Q3 earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fossil Group Inc

* Updates fiscal 2016 guidance and provides q4 guidance

* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share in range of approximately $1.30 to $1.80

* Sees q4 net sales in range of a 2.0% decrease and a 4.0% increase

* Sees q4 diluted earnings per share in range of approximately $0.69 to $1.19

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $3.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $994.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fossil group, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Sees fy 2016 sales down 3 to 5 percent

* Q3 sales $738 million versus i/b/e/s view $739.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.