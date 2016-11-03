BRIEF-Allscripts Healthcare reports Q3 gaap loss per share of $0.06

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
* Q3 bookings total $291 million, 7 percent growth year-over-year; 18 percent year-to-date
* Allscripts announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.06
* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.16
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $420 million to $435 million
* Q3 revenue $392 million versus i/b/e/s view $414.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: