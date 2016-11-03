FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mdc Partners Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.64 from continuing operations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mdc Partners Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.64 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mdc Partners Inc

* Quarterly dividend suspended to allocate resources to accelerated de-leveraging and strategic growth initiatives

* 2016 guidance revised to reflect lowered full year expectations and cost of restructuring efforts

* Sees fy revenue $1.365 - $1.375 billion

* Sees fy adjusted ebitda $170 - $180 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mdc partners inc. Reports results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 6.3 percent to $349.3 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.64 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.