BRIEF-Mohawk Industries Q3 earnings per share $3.62
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 8:15 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Mohawk Industries Q3 earnings per share $3.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mohawk Industries Inc -

* Excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges, Q3 net earnings were $261 million and Q3 EPS was $3.50

* EPS guidance for Q4 is $3.16 to $3.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mohawk industries reports record third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $3.62

* Q3 sales $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.28 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

