Nov 3 Computer Programs and Systems Inc :

* Computer Programs and Systems Inc says quarterly bookings of $20.9 million

* CPSi announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $64.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: