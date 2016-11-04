GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, dollar nurses losses as US election looms
* Dollar poised for weekly drop as investors position for US vote
Nov 3 Lsb Industries Inc :
* Lsb Industries Inc reports operating results for the 2016 third quarter
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $2.12 from continuing operations
* Q3 loss per share $2.25 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $80.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar poised for weekly drop as investors position for US vote
* nothing to announce after media report U.S. unit preparing for possible Chapter 11 filing
* Eldorado Resorts reports third quarter net revenue of $241.6 million, operating income of $28.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $49.7 million