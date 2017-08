Nov 3 (Reuters) - Inogen Inc

* Inogen announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $54.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $47.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $230 million to $236 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $194 million to $198 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 22 to 24.5 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17.3 to 20.4 percent