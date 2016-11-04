BRIEF-Conformis reports Q3 loss per share $0.31

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Conformis Inc -

* Conformis inc says q3 product revenue of $18.4 million, up 36% year-over-year on a reported basis and up 37% year-over-year on a constant currency basis

* Conformis inc says q3 rest of world product revenue increased 14% year-over-year on a reported basis and 18% year-over-year on a constant currency basis

* Conformis reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.31

* Q3 revenue $18.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S