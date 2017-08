BRIEF-Noodles & company announces Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Noodles & Co

* Sees fy total revenue of $486 million to $490 million;

* Sees modestly negative comparable restaurant sales growth in fy

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $490.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Noodles & Co -qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.9 pct for company-owned restaurants, up 0.6 pct for franchise restaurants, decreased 0.7 pct system-wide

* Noodles & Company announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $122.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $122.3 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S