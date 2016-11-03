FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Carbonite announces third quarter 2016 financial results
November 3, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Carbonite announces third quarter 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Carbonite Inc

* Carbonite Inc says bookings for Q3 were $49.2 million, an increase of 44 pct from $34.2 million in Q3 of 2015

* Carbonite Inc says gross margin for q3 was 70.2 pct, compared to 71.7 pct in q3 of 2015

* Carbonite Inc says non-gaap gross margin was 72.2 pct in Q3, compared to 73.2 pct in q3 of 2015

* Carbonite Inc sees Q4 gaap revenue $46.6 million - $51.6 million

* Carbonite Inc sees Q4 non-gaap net income per share $0.07 - $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $49.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Carbonite announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
