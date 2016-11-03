FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Q3 earnings per share view $0.19
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 3, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Q3 earnings per share view $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

* Q3 total revenue increased 7.8 pct to $95.8 million compared to $88.9 million

* Q3 system-wide comparable restaurant sales grew 1.6 pct

* Expects 2016 pro forma diluted net income per share ranging from $0.67 to $0.68

* Sees 2016 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.0 pct

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 pro forma earnings per share $0.67 to $0.68

* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $95.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $97.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.