BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Q3 earnings per share view $0.19

Nov 3 (Reuters) - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

* Q3 total revenue increased 7.8 pct to $95.8 million compared to $88.9 million

* Q3 system-wide comparable restaurant sales grew 1.6 pct

* Expects 2016 pro forma diluted net income per share ranging from $0.67 to $0.68

* Sees 2016 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.0 pct

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $95.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $97.2 million

