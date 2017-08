Nov 4 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp :

* Says Nick Noviello appointed CFO

Symantec announces CFO transition

* Symantec Corp - Thomas Seifert, exec-VP and Chief Financial Officer, has informed board of directors of his plans to step down as CFO

