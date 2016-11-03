FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Q3 sales $1.5 bln vs. I/B/E/S view $1.51 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 8:26 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Q3 sales $1.5 bln vs. I/B/E/S view $1.51 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc

* Announces dividend increase of 15 percent to 47 cents per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Motorola Solutions reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.82 to $1.87 from continuing operations

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.37 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.13 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51 billion

* Sees Q4 revenue up 9 to 10 percent

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.37

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.