BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Q3 sales $1.5 bln vs. I/B/E/S view $1.51 bln

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc

* Announces dividend increase of 15 percent to 47 cents per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Motorola Solutions reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.82 to $1.87 from continuing operations

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.37 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.13 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51 billion

* Sees Q4 revenue up 9 to 10 percent

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.37

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: