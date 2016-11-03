FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crew Energy Q3 FFO per share C$0.16
November 3, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Crew Energy Q3 FFO per share C$0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc -

* Qtrly achieved production of 23,211 boe per day, a 35% per share increase over same period in 2015

* Remains on target to achieve annual 2016 production at low end of our 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day guidance

* Q4 2016 production has been impacted by an eight day alliance pipeline full system shut down

* Eight day alliance pipeline full system shut down which has reduced volumes by approximately 1,600 boe per day in Q4

* By year end 2016 anticipates having 22 new wells drilled and 22 wells completed in greater septimus and tower

* For 2017, approximately 31% of our estimated natural gas price exposure is hedged

* Board of directors has approved an increase in 2016 capital budget to approximately $100 million

* Announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results and increase to 2016 capital budget

* Q3 FFO per share C$0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
