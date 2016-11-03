BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics files for potential stock shelf
* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2fh6ZUX] Further company coverage:
Nov 3 InvenSense Inc -
* InvenSense announces second quarter of fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.13
* Q2 revenue $79.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $79.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd - Q3 2016 operating loss was $15.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $25.9 million in 2016 Q2
* Company reaffirms its expectations that non-GAAP operating expenses for 2016 will total $100-$105 million