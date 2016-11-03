FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corp reports q3 financial and operating results
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corp reports q3 financial and operating results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp

* Bill Barrett Corp - 2016 capital expenditures expected to total approximately $100 million

* Bill Barrett Corp qtrly production sales volumes of 1.6 mmboe (65% oil)

* Anticipate 2016 cash flow to be in excess of capital expenditures for year

* Sees 2016 production of 6.0-6.2 MMBoe

* Bill Barrett Corp sees FY LOE of $29-$31 million, decreased from $31-$34 million

* Bill Barrett Corp - At September 30, 2016, principal debt balance was $718.8 million, while cash and cash equivalents were $174.3 million

* Bill Barrett Corp - Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.10

* Bill Barrett Corp - Qtrly loss per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bill Barrett Corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
