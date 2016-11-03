BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics files for potential stock shelf
* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2fh6ZUX] Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Qualys Inc
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $51.9 million to $52.9 million
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16 to $0.18
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.41 to $0.42
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $197.6 million to $198.6 million
* Qualys Inc sees FY 2016 non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be in range of $0.79 to $0.80
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $52.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $198.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qualys announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue $51 million versus I/B/E/S view $50.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd - Q3 2016 operating loss was $15.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $25.9 million in 2016 Q2
* Company reaffirms its expectations that non-GAAP operating expenses for 2016 will total $100-$105 million