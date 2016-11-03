Nov 3 Qualys Inc

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $51.9 million to $52.9 million

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16 to $0.18

* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.41 to $0.42

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $197.6 million to $198.6 million

* Qualys Inc sees FY 2016 non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be in range of $0.79 to $0.80

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $52.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $198.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qualys announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $51 million versus I/B/E/S view $50.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S