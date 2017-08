Nov 3 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp -

* Total daily production volumes averaged 138,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) for Q3 of 2016, compared with 158,000 Boe

* California Resources Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results and reaffirmation of borrowing base

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.75

* Q3 earnings per share $13.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S