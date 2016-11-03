BRIEF-CSC reports Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from cont ops

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp -

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CSC delivers revenue growth and sequential commercial margin expansion in second quarter 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.75 to $3.00 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue rose 16.2 percent to $1.035 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: