BRIEF-Skyworks exceeds Q4 FY16 expectations

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Skyworks Solutions Inc -

* Says Q4 GAAP diluted EPS $1.31

* Says Q4 non-GAAP diluted EPS $1.47

* Skyworks solutions inc says Q4 revenue of $835.4 million, up 11% sequentially

* Board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $831.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.58