BRIEF-Callaway Golf sees 2016 earnings per share $0.50-$0.54

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co

* Callaway Golf Co - increases 2016 full year earnings guidance

* Callaway Golf Co sees fy2016, operating expenses $345 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $177.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Callaway Golf Company announces third quarter 2016 financial results, including a 6.9% increase in net sales; continues to realize benefits from operational improvements; and increases 2016 full year earnings guidance

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Sees fy 2016 sales $870 million to $880 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.54

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $188 million

* Sees Q3 2016 sales up 6.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: