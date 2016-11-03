FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lannett reports fiscal 2017 Q1 financial results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 8:21 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lannett reports fiscal 2017 Q1 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett Company Inc - Revises guidance for fiscal 2017

* Lannett Company Inc sees 2017 GAAP net sales $675 million to $685 million; down from $690 million to $700 million

* Lannett Company Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP net sales $675 million to $685 million; down from $690 million to $700 million

* Lannett Company Inc sees 2017 GAAP gross margin in range of 51.5% to 52.5%, up from 50% to 51%

* Lannett Company Inc sees 2017 adjusted gross margin between 57.5% to 58.5%; up from 55% to 56%

* FY2017 revenue view $683.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lannett reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 loss per share $0.80

* Q1 sales $162 million versus I/B/E/S view $166.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.