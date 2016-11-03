FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-EOG Resources announces third quarter 2016 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-EOG Resources announces third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc

* Raises 2016 U.S. Crude oil production guidance

* EOG Resources Inc - Increases 2020 crude oil production CAGR outlook to 15 to 25 percent

* EOG Resources Inc - Increases 2020 crude oil production CAGR outlook to 15 to 25 percent

* Updates year-to-date proceeds from asset sales to $625 million

* EOG Resources Inc - For 2016, EOG is increasing its capital spending guidance range by $200 million to $2.6 to $2.8 billion, excluding acquisitions

* Increased delaware basin leonard net resource potential from 0.6 BnBoe to 1.7 BnBoe and net well locations from 1,600 to 1,800

* U.S. Crude oil volumes of 275,700 barrels of oil per day (Bopd) in Q3 2016

* EOG Resources Inc - U.S. Crude oil volumes of 275,700 barrels of oil per day (Bopd) in Q3 2016 exceeded midpoint of company's guidance by 3 percent

* EOG Resources Inc - Well completions now targeted to increase from initial plan of 270 and prior revised forecast of 350 to 450 net wells in 2016

* EOG Resources Inc - Company now expects to drill 290 net wells, 40 more than its prior forecast and 90 more than its original 2016 plans

* EOG Resources Inc qtrly U.S. Crude oil volumes of 275,700 barrels of oil per day in Q3 2016 exceeded midpoint of company's guidance by 3 percent

* EOG Resources Inc - At September 30, 2016, EOG's total debt outstanding was $7.0 billion with a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 37 percent

* Qtrly net operating revenues $2,118.5 million versus $2,172.4 million

* EOG Resources- In Q3, total crude oil production increased 1 percent while exploration and development expenditures, fell 32 percent versus same period last year

* EOG Resources announces third quarter 2016 results; raises 2020 outlook and more than doubles permian basin net resource potential

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.40

* Q3 loss per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.