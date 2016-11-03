BRIEF-Willdan Group Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Willdan Group Inc -

* Total contract revenue for Q3 of 2016 was $58.7 million, an increase of 75.0%

* Sees FY total contract revenue of $190 - $195 million

* Sees FY diluted earnings per share of $0.92 - $0.97

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $186.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $51.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Willdan Group reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: