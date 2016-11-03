FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-KAR Auction Services Q3 earnings per share $0.39
November 3, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-KAR Auction Services Q3 earnings per share $0.39

Nov 3 (Reuters) - KAR Auction Services Inc -

* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $500 million of company's outstanding common stock over next three years

* Sees 2016 net income per share $1.56 - $1.71

* Sees 2016 operating adjusted net income per share $2.03 - $2.18

* FY2016 revenue view $3.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announced a cash dividend today of $0.32 per share on the company's common stock, an increase of $0.03 per share

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $ 155 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $735 - $760 million

* Reports third quarter 2016 financial results, dividend increase and share repurchase authorization

* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 revenue $773.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $770.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

