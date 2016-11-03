FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Innocoll announces top-line data from phase 3 trials
November 3, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Innocoll announces top-line data from phase 3 trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Innocoll Holdings PLC

* Innocoll Holdings PLC - collaguard pre-clinical safety studies completed; ide submission on track for later this month

* Innocoll Holdings PLC - cogenzia and placebo collagen-matrix were well-tolerated in both studies

* Innocoll Holdings PLC - coact-1 and coact-2 phase 3 clinical trials for cogenzia did not achieve statistical significance in improving clinical cure in dfi

* Innocoll Holdings PLC - neither coact-1 nor coact-2 achieved statistical significance on their shared primary endpoint of clinical cure after 28 days

* Innocoll Holdings PLC says innocoll also announced submission of a new drug application (nda) for xaracoll to U.S. FDA

* Innocoll announces top-line data from phase 3 trials with cogenzia and nda submission for xaracoll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
