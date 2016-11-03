FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Eclipse Resources Q3 loss per share $0.10
November 3, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Eclipse Resources Q3 loss per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources Corp

* Eclipse Resources Corp qtrly average net daily production was 221.6 mmcfe per day, exceeding high end of company's previously issued guidance

* Eclipse Resources Corp - 2017 gas hedging program, now covers approximately 80% of currently expected natural gas production of 2017

* Eclipse Resources Corp - Qtrly total production 20,385.2 mmcfe versus 20,719.2 MMcfe

* Eclipse Resources- Next borrowing base redetermination under revolving credit facility to occur in spring of 2017 under terms of credit agreement

* Eclipse Resources Corp - 2018 natural gas hedging program now totals 140,000 MMbtu per day

* Eclipse Resources Corp sees FY capex $196 million

* Sees production (MMcfe/d) for full year 2016 between 225 to 230

* Eclipse Resources Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.08

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $54.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $57 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

