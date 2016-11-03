BRIEF-Global Brass And Copper Holdings Q3 earnings per share view $0.79

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc - volume for q3 of 2016 increased by 5.5 pct to 137.0 million pounds compared to 129.8 million pounds in Q3 of 2015

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc - we are reaffirming our previously disclosed full year guidance

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc- believe 2016 results will more likely lie at lower end of range

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $353.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 sales $349.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $353.8 million

