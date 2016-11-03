FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fidus Investment Corporation announces Q3 2016 financial results
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fidus Investment Corporation announces Q3 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Fidus Investment Corp :

* Fidus Investment Corp qtrly adjusted net investment income of $7.1 mln, or $0.37 per share

* Fidus Investment Corp qtrly net investment income of $6.7 mln, or $0.35 per share

* Fidus Investment - board declared a special cash dividend of $0.04 per share payable on December 16,to stockholders of record as of December 2, 2016

* Fidus Investment Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 sales $45.9 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
