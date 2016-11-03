FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Argonaut Gold announces Q3 financial results and management change
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Argonaut Gold announces Q3 financial results and management change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc

* Argonaut Gold Inc - Production of 26,322 GEOS in Q3

* Argonaut Gold Inc - In 2016, company plans to produce between 115,000 and 120,000 GEOS

* Argonaut Gold Inc - Adjustment to 2016 production guidance is due to lower than anticipated production during Q3

* Argonaut Gold Inc - Plans to invest a total of $37-$39 million on capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016

* Argonaut Gold announces third quarter 2016 financial results and management change

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue $35 million versus $32.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

