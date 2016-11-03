BRIEF-Otelco reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Otelco Inc

* Otelco Inc qtrly diluted net income per share $0.33

* Otelco Inc - On October 31, notified FCC that all of eligible rlecs would accept their alternative connect america cost model ("A-CAM") offer

* Otelco Inc - Acceptance of A-CAM funding will provide a slight positive impact on company, beginning in 2017

* Otelco Inc - There may be a second decision point once FCC completes its review of elections made by all of rate-of-return companies

* Otelco Inc - Company has retained bank Street Group LLC as its financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives

* Otelco reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue fell 2.6 percent to $17.4 million