BRIEF-Minerals Technologies Reports Q3 Earnings of $1.18 per Share
November 3, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Minerals Technologies Reports Q3 Earnings of $1.18 per Share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Minerals Technologies Inc

* Minerals Technologies Inc- Repaid $50 million in principal during Q3 and $140 million year-to-date and intends to continue using excess cash flow to repay debt

* Minerals Technologies Inc- Foreign exchange had an unfavorable impact on sales of $5.4 million in quarter

* Reg-Minerals Technologies reports third quarter earnings of $1.18 per share, or $1.17 per share, excluding special items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.18

* Q3 sales $400 million versus I/B/E/S view $430.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $1.17 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

