BRIEF-National Fuel Gas qtrly operating earnings per share $0.66

Nov 3 (Reuters) - National Fuel Gas Co

* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.66

* National Fuel Gas Co sees FY 2017 consolidated capital expenditures $725 - $835 million

* National Fuel Gas Co sees FY 2017, consolidated earnings per share $2.85 to $3.15

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net production of 39.8 BCFE, a 6% increase from prior year

* National Fuel reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.85 to $3.15