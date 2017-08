BRIEF-Great Plains Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.86

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Great Plains Energy Inc -

* Westar acquisition on track for spring 2017 completion

* Company increased quarterly dividend on common stock

* Sees adjusted earnings per share between $1.75 to $1.85 for 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Great plains energy reports strong third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.00 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: