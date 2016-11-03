FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackpearl announces Q3 financial and operating results
November 3, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Blackpearl announces Q3 financial and operating results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Blackpearl Resources Inc

* Blackpearl Resources Inc - Production averaged 10,951 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in Q3 2016, a 46% increase compared to Q3 2015 volumes

* Blackpearl Resources Inc - Oil and gas revenues in q3 2016 were $32.4 million, a 56% increase

* Blackpearl Resources Inc - Anticipate average oil and gas production in 2016 to be approximately 10,000 boe/d

* Estimated funds flow from operations for year is expected to be between $42 and $45 million

* Blackpearl Resources Inc - Sees FY capital spending for year is now expected to be between $7 and $10 million

* Blackpearl Resources Inc- Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Blackpearl announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

