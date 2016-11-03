FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Genworth Financial announces third quarter 2016 results
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Genworth Financial announces third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc

* Genworth - Recorded non-cash charge of $265 million, or $0.53 per diluted share in Q3, related to deferred tax assets not expected to be utilized before expiration

* Genworth Financial Inc - Net investment income increased to $805 million in quarter, up from $779 million in prior quarter and up from $783 million in prior year

* Genworth Financial Inc - Q3 total revenues $2,150 million versus $2,100 million

* Q3 results include pre-tax resulting in a charge to earnings of $283 million after-tax, or $0.57 per diluted share

* Q3 net loss and net operating loss included $548 million after-tax, or $1.10 per diluted share, of net unfavorable items

* Q3 revenue view $2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genworth Financial announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating loss per share $0.81

* Q3 loss per share $0.76

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
