FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services announces Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Secure Energy Services announces Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Secure Energy Services Inc

* Q3 revenue C$401.8 million

* Q3 revenue view C$301.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Secure Energy Services Inc - Estimates total organic capital expenditures of approximately $65 million in 2016, up from previous estimates of $50 million

* Secure Energy Services - In 2017, anticipates that capital opportunities at existing facilities will be comparable to 2016 spending of $65 million

* Secure Energy Services Inc - Secure expects an increase in oil and gas producers' capital budgets for 2017 over 2016

* Secure Energy Services - In 2017, capital spend could increase above $65 million as co responds to customer demand among other things

* Secure Energy Services Inc - Qtrly FFO per share $0.17

* Secure Energy Services Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Q3 Earnings Per Share View C$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Secure Energy Services announces third quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 million and 2017 capital expenditure program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.