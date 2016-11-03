FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Alliant Energy Announces Third Quarter 2016 Results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Alliant Energy Announces Third Quarter 2016 Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Alliant Energy Corp

* Alliant Energy Corp - Sees FY EPS $1.84 - $1.92

* Alliant Energy Corp - Alliant Energy has updated its projected capital expenditures for 2016 through 2020, which total $6.6 billion

* Alliant Energy - Board of directors approved a 7% increase, or $0.085 per share, to its 2017 expected annual common stock dividend target

* Alliant Energy Corp - Alliant Energy currently projects aggregate capital expenditures of $4.7 billion for 2021 through 2025

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alliant Energy Corp qtrly operating revenue $924.6 million versus $898.9 million

* Alliant Energy announces third quarter 2016 results and increased annual common stock dividend target by 7% for 2017

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.88

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.