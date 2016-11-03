BRIEF-Genworth Mi Canada Q3 EPS C$1.07

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Genworth Mi Canada Inc -

* Genworth Mi Canada Inc reports third quarter 2016 results including net operating income of $93 million

* Increase in quarterly dividend of $0.02 or 5% from $0.42 to $0.44 per common share

* Qtrly premiums earned of $162 million were $14 million, or 10%, higher than same quarter in prior year

* Qtrly new insurance written from transactional insurance was $6.9 billion, a decrease of $1.5 billion, or 18%

* Expects portfolio new insurance written in 2017 may decline by about 25% to 35% as compared to normalized run rate after july 1, 2016

* Qtrly net investment income, excluding realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, of $44 million, up 6%,

* On October 3, 2016, minister of finance announced a number of mortgage insurance eligibility rule changes

* Mortgage insurance eligibility rule changes, including requirement to use posted 5-year mortgage rate published by bank of canada

* After review of changes, co expects transactional market size, transactional new insurance written in 2017 may decline by about 15% to 25%

* Q3 earnings per share c$1.07

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: