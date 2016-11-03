FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Genworth Mi Canada Q3 EPS C$1.07
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Genworth Mi Canada Q3 EPS C$1.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Genworth Mi Canada Inc -

* Genworth Mi Canada Inc reports third quarter 2016 results including net operating income of $93 million

* Increase in quarterly dividend of $0.02 or 5% from $0.42 to $0.44 per common share

* Qtrly premiums earned of $162 million were $14 million, or 10%, higher than same quarter in prior year

* Qtrly new insurance written from transactional insurance was $6.9 billion, a decrease of $1.5 billion, or 18%

* Expects portfolio new insurance written in 2017 may decline by about 25% to 35% as compared to normalized run rate after july 1, 2016

* Qtrly net investment income, excluding realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, of $44 million, up 6%,

* On October 3, 2016, minister of finance announced a number of mortgage insurance eligibility rule changes

* Mortgage insurance eligibility rule changes, including requirement to use posted 5-year mortgage rate published by bank of canada

* After review of changes, co expects transactional market size, transactional new insurance written in 2017 may decline by about 15% to 25%

* Q3 earnings per share c$1.07

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.