BRIEF-Goeasy reports record performance for the third quarter

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd :

* Goeasy Ltd - revenue for Q3 of 2016 increased to $87.8 million, an increase of 12.6% from $78.0 million in q3 of 2015.

* Goeasy Ltd - adjusted diluted earnings per share for quarter was $0.64

* Goeasy Ltd - 2016 ending easyfinancial gross consumer loans receivable target has been narrowed to $370 to $380 million

* Goeasy Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $0.36

* Goeasy Ltd- targets for 2018 remain unchanged

* Revenue growth target for 2016 has been moderated to a range of 14% to 16%

* Goeasy-FY easyfinancial operating margin target to a range of 35% to 38% while maintaining FY loan loss rates within targeted range of 14% to 16%

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Goeasy Ltd reports record performance for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016

* Q3 same store sales fell 4.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: