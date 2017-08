Nov 3 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd :

* "Maintain our targeted total annual production costs and geo production guidance"

* Qtrly net income per share $ 0.05

* Says on track to achieve full year production and cost guidance

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Klondex reports third quarter 2016 results; records record quarterly revenues of $53.0 million