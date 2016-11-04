FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Western Forest Products Q3 earnings per share C$0.04
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 12:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Western Forest Products Q3 earnings per share C$0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc :

* Continued to implement strategy of optimizing operations and investing in mills to improve margins

* Anticipate export and domestic sawlog markets will remain strong in Q4 of 2016

* Western Forest Products - twelve-month standstill period of softwood lumber agreement, which precluded trade action by U.S. expired Oct 11, 2016

* Western Forest Products-with no new agreement in place, there could be us government trade action against Canadian softwood lumber imports at any time

* Western announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.04

* Q3 revenue C$322.7 million versus C$278.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.