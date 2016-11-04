FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Autocanada reports adj earnings per share of $0.38
November 4, 2016 / 12:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Autocanada reports adj earnings per share of $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Autocanada Inc :

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.38

* Says despite current economic headwinds, we continue to run profitable dealerships in all of our markets

* Says Q4 is likely to continue to be challenging from an automotive industry standpoint

* For quarter, overall Canadian new vehicle sales declined by 1.7%

* Autocanada Inc announces Q3, 2016 quarterly results

* Q3 revenue C$753.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$762.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
