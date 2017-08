Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Jersey Industries Inc

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Qtrly economic earnings per share $0.05

* Well positioned to achieve full year objectives, including economic EPS of $1.29 to $1.35

* Reg-South Jersey Industries: SJI reports Q3 earnings; maintains 2016 guidance

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: