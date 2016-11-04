FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2016 / 2:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-TMX Group qtrly adj shr C$1.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tmx Group Ltd

* Diluted earnings per share of 72 cents in Q3/16

* Adjusted diluted earnings per share of C$1.08 in Q3/16

* Increased quarterly dividend by 12.5% to 45 cents per common share

* Qtrly revenue C$180.3 million versus C$175.9 million

* TMX Group Limited reports results for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$1.08

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.72

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to C$180.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All above figures are in C$

