BRIEF-TMX Group qtrly adj shr C$1.08

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tmx Group Ltd
* Diluted earnings per share of 72 cents in Q3/16
* Adjusted diluted earnings per share of C$1.08 in Q3/16
* Increased quarterly dividend by 12.5% to 45 cents per common share
* Qtrly revenue C$180.3 million versus C$175.9 million
* TMX Group Limited reports results for the third quarter 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$1.08
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.72
* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to C$180.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* All above figures are in C$
