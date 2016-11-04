BRIEF-TMX Group qtrly adj shr C$1.08

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tmx Group Ltd

* Increased quarterly dividend by 12.5% to 45 cents per common share

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to C$180.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All above figures are in C$

